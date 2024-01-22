Investigation continues into Woodward Drive shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are looking for two suspects after a woman was shot in the face Sunday afternoon.

Police said Christina White, 44, of Charleston, was walking with her boyfriend on Woodward Drive in north Charleston at about 1:35 p.m. when someone yelled at them. They then said two young black men approached them and one pulled a gun and shot White.

White is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are looking for the two suspects who ran from the scene. They had on black jackets and were wearing dark pants.