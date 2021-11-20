Investigation continues into May arson, missing person

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing its investigation into an arson and missing persons case involving a Boone County resident.

According to authorities, 33-year-old Lindsay Gale Hawkins was last seen on May 19 walking along Laurel Lane in Ottawa. A suspicious fire occurred at a nearby dwelling shortly after the sighting.

Investigators said the fire is incendiary in cause. Authorities have found no evidence of human remains in the debris.

Anyone with information about the fire or Hawkins’ location should call 800-233-3473.