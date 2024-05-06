Investigation continues into Kanawha County crash

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A man was killed when a motorcycle and SUV collided Sunday afternoon near St. Albans in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County deputies, the wreck happened at around 2 p.m. on Winfield Road.

Sheriff’s deputies said Timothy Dawson, 52, of Tornado, was driving his motorcycle north on Winfield Road when a southbound SUV attempted to make a left onto Industrial Drive. Dawson’s bike hit the passenger side of the SUV as it crossed into his lane.

Dawson died at the scene. Deputies are investigating to determine if any charges will be filed against the driver of the SUV.