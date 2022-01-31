Investigation continues into Fayette County double murder

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Police released more information Monday in connection with a weekend double murder in Fayette County.

Carl Cox, 59, of Fayetteville, remains in the Southern Regional Jail without bail. He’s charged with two counts of first degree.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies allege Cox shot and his daughter Rhonda Cox, 38, and Jimmy Neal, 34, both of Fayetteville. Both bodies were found in a residence on Dempsey Road.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue said Carl Cox was found with another individual in the yard with their hands up.

Perdue said investigators believe the double shooting was domestic in nature.

“It was an argument that transpired and the suspect shot both decedents,” Perdue said.

He said the investigation continues and they are unsure what started the argument.

The second individual deputies found in the yard was not charged. He was asleep at the time of the incident, Perdue said.

There were several children in the home. They have been removed and placed with other family members. The deputies recovered a weapon after executing a search warrant.

Cox is being held without bond awaiting his preliminary hearing.