Investigation continues following uprising at juvenile center

JULIAN, W.Va. — State Police are investigating unruly behavior by four juvenile inmates at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Detention Center in Boone County from the weekend.

The four teens, all males and all age 17, got out of control at the lockup on Saturday evening according to investigators and caused significant damage to a wing of the facility.

State Police Sgt. J.L. Barker said there were several rooms in the wing which were trashed and damage was extensive. The list included a lot of furniture with chairs, tables, and desks as well as computers, monitors, and other electronic equipment. He said at least two of the rooms in the area were office space. A damage estimate is pending.

State Police along with Boone County Sheriff’s Department were called to the lockup on U.S. Route 119 at Julian to help restore order. It’s unclear what caused the juvenile inmates to get out of hand.

All four boys are now the subject of Juvenile Petitions stemming from the damage and the incident.