Interstate traffic gets back to normal in Charleston after Friday morning fire

10:40 a.m. All lanes have reopened.

UPDATE: 7:30 A.M. ONE SOUTHBOUND LANE HAS REOPENED.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The southbound lanes of I-77/64 are closed this morning near the West Virginia State Capitol.

A tractor trailer hauling paper caught fire near the 35th Street exit on the highway about 4:30 a.m. Friday. The driver was okay, but damage to the truck was extensive.

Crews shutdown the highway to get the fire out and begin cleanup of the debris.

It’s unknown how long the cleanup with take and it’s created a massive traffic backup in Charleston.

Earlier this week a semi crashed about a mile north of the same location and blocked west bound I64. That wreck caused a 36 hour detour when the truck’s cargo damaged the pavement and required resurfacing of the roadway.