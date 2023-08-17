All lanes reopen after Interstate 64 wreck slows traffic

Update 11:21 a.m. All lanes were reopened.

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Morning rush hour traffic was stalled Thursday morning on Interstate 64 in Kanawha County when a cement truck overturned at the eastbound Interstate 64 exit.

Kanawha County Metro 911 reported the wreck was still causing a problem at 10 a.m.

“Motorists use caution and reduce speeds on your commute when approaching the 50 I64E in Institute. There is a single vehicle accident that has the slow and middle lanes shut down for at least the next 1-2 hours. Traffic is slow moving and congested at the moment,” the message said.

Motorists are able to access Interstate 64 east at the Institute on-ramp.