Interstate 64 at Dunbar now moving following tractor trailer crash

DUNBAR, W.Va. — Holiday traffic, combined with evening rush hour traffic ran into a significant roadblock in Charleston Tuesday evening when a tractor trailer crashed on Interstate 64.

Traffic is moving again on the westbound lanes of the interstate after the road was turned into a parking lot near the Dunbar exit following the crash.

It happened at around 4:40 in the westbound lanes near Dunbar. Westbound traffic had backed up to Charleston within a few minutes.

Rain may have contributed to the wreck.

There was no injuries reported and there were no other vehicles involved.