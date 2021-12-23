Interstate 64 ramps to open Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New entrance and exit ramps on Interstate 64 will open Thursday.

The state Division of Highways announced the openings of the westbound entrance and exit ramps at the St. Albans exit, which are part of a larger project to widen the interstate to six lanes from Nitro to the U.S. Route 35 interchange.

The project, which also includes a new bridge adjacent to the current Nitro-St. Albans Bridge as well as other bridges, began in the spring.

The $224 million project is slated to be completed in late 2024.