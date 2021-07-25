Interest high in Charleston Roots program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three months after Charleston leaders and officials launched its Charleston Roots program, the city has received more than 150 applications from people interested in moving to West Virginia’s capital city.

The Charleston Roots program is aimed at attracting people with West Virginia ties back to the area. Selected applicants will receive a package that includes $5,000, mentorship and networking opportunities, and local memberships. People who recruit a family member or friend to return to Charleston will get $1,000.

Mackenzie Spencer, the city’s communications specialist, told WCHS-AM the program is rooted in an increased interest in remote work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many people work from home for an extended period of time. Others, frankly, are never going to go back to a normal workplace setting,” she said. “Charleston wanted to capitalize on the shift in the workplace by providing an incentive program to bring people here.”

According to Spencer, the city has received applications from 35 other states as well as other countries.

“We’re so excited not only by the diversity of where people are coming from, but the skill sets that they have and the interests that they have,” she said.

The city has already selected 12 applicants for the program, and Spencer said they are working on getting the people moved to Charleston.

“We already have one gentleman that’s been here. We have one that closed on their housing last week, and we have another that’s closing in two weeks,” she said. “We are seeing these people get here and get here quickly.”

The program is in partnership with the Charleston Area Alliance and the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.