Institute shooting under investigation

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman is recovering from a gunshot wound from early Wednesday morning, but it remains unclear who fired the shot.

The victim, whose name hasnt’ been released, was shot around 12:15 a.m. She initially told police her daughter shot her. Deputies questioned the daughter and said her alebi made it impossible for her to be the shooter.

The victim subsequently told investigators she had been arguing with her daughter earlier in teh night, but didn’t actually see who fired the shot and couldn’t positively identify the shooter.

She remains in stable condition. Investigators say there are several inconsistencies they are trying to work out in determining the shooter in the case. So far, nobody has been charged.