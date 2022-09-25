INROADS College Links program announces return to Charleston area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The INROADS College Links program is back in the Kanawha Valley.

Officials with the non-profit organization that creates pathways to careers for ethnically diverse high school and college students across the country were on hand in Charleston Friday to announce a return and opportunities to local students. INROADS has partnered with the City of Charleston, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation (TGKVF) and Step by Step to bring the program back.

Forest Harper, the President and CEO of INROADS told 580-WCHS that they have recruited 20 students in the Charleston area thus far and have goals for 100 in the program.

“We equipped these students with power skills including leadership, how to dress for success, how to behave, and how to work in a team effort,” Harper explained of the program.

Harper said the goal of INROADS is to position its graduates to advance in their careers and help employers foster diverse and inclusive workplaces. He said most internships start during college years but INROADS wants to start those in high school.

“One Saturday a month for three hours, we get to train them on STEM, coding, careers they may have not have thought of before, and business skills, for nine months,” Harper said.

Following those months, there is a CASE competition and students are rewarded with scholarships and stipends. Following graduation, students are placed into paid internships with corporations.

The program with INROADS was in Charleston in the 90s but was forced to stop due to an economic collapse, Harper said.

Following the return, Charleston marks the 15th city in the United States with the INROADS College Links program.

Step By Step, Inc. and TGKVF are investing $287,000 into the expansion of the program in Charleston.

Amy Goodwin, the Mayor of Charleston, Dr. Michelle Foster, President and CEO of TGKVF and representatives from Step by Step all spoke during the recent announcement.

“We all grow up with dreams. Those dreams start to flourish around the high school time period. Just to see them graduate but then go on to college and community, then live dreams out in a professional career, that is so rewarding,” Harper said.