Inmate enters guilty plea related to jail killing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A South Central Regional Jail inmate accused of killing another inmate in 2018 has admitted to beating the person to death.

Nathan Smith of Elkview entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge on Thursday related to the death of 51-year-old Jeffrey Craig.

According to a criminal complaint, Smith noted he got into a fight with Craig because he thought Craig has “weird eyes,” adding he believed Craig was going to rape him.

Smith was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in November 2018.