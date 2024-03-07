Injury and arrest in Kanawha County shooting

RAND, W.Va. — A woman is hospitalized and a man is detained after an overnight shooting in Kanawha County.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of Davidson Avenue in Rand around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. The callers to 911 claimed neighbors were engaged in a loud argument which ended with gunfire.

When deputies arrived, the neighbors reported a man had shot a woman in the face. The victim and the alleged shooter got into a car with Ohio license plates with two other individuals and left.

The vehicle was spotted later travelling I-64 in Cabell County. West Virginia State Police pulled over the vehicle after it exited the interstate at the 29th Street exit in Huntington. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Troopers detained the alleged shooter.

Names of those involved have not been released. The woman’s condition this morning is not known.