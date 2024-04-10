Injuries suffered after Putnam County bus wreck

ELEANOR, W.Va. — Five elementary school students and a bus driver are being treated after a school bus crash Wednesday morning in Putnam County.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the bus driver had a medical episode, lost control, and ran her bus through a fence and into a tree.

“She lost control of her school bus and hit a tree over in Eleanor off of Roosevelt Avenue,” said Eggleton.

Five children on the bus had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital suffering from several medical complications.

The students were all elementary school age. Eggleton was unsure to which school they were being transported when the incident occured.

Members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department are doing an accident reconstruction as part of the investigation.