Injuries reported in Glenwood Avenue fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two people were injured and three houses sustained damage in a fire Saturday morning in Charleston.

The blaze, believed to be electrical in nature, was reported at just before 9;30 a.m. at 611 Glenwood Ave. Flames were shooting from the second floor of the first house when firefighters arrived on the scene. The flames and heat also damaged two nearby houses.

Charleston firefighters said two people were injured. One was taken to a hospital with burn injuries but the other refused treatment.