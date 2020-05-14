Ingram says YMCA decision on Montgomery location came “out of the blue”

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Mayor Greg Ingram says himself and other city leaders were taken back by the announcement from the YMCA of the Kanawha Valley to close its Montgomery location.

Ingram told 580-WCHS he received an email about the YMCA’s decision on Wednesday evening that “came out of the blue.” The YMCA stated its Montgomery location would discontinue operations on June 30 because of financial reasons.

“There was no discussion,” Ingram said. “The community, the hospital that had partnered with YMCA, BridgeValley that had partnered with the YMCA to my knowledge had no advanced notice that that email was coming out from the Charleston YMCA.”

The facility, operating out of the Baisi Center on the former campus of WVU Tech, closed this week because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Interim co-CEO Tony Mariani said in a release the move will not affect the organization’s “commitment to the Upper Kanawha Valley,” and future opportunities are being considered.

Ingram said he understands the facility is large and a lot to take care of but did have questions. He suggested the “Y” could have waited until the highly anticipated Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy opened in October to see the impact.

“I don’t know who made the decision, why it was made. The community was not apprised of the conversation that was even taking place. We are about as much in the dark as the public is,” he said.

The YMCA of the Kanawha Valley opened its Montgomery location in late 2017 and had nearly 2,000 members. It nearly closed in 2019 due to financial reasons.

The organization continues to operate locations in Charleston and Cross Lanes in addition to various programs in the region.

“We want to be clear that Montgomery is part of our footprint and will continue to be a focus as we plan community outreach initiatives,” Erin Dydland, interim co-CEO said in a released statement.

“For more than two years, we worked with community organizations and local leaders to make the Upper Kanawha facility a success, and we’re proud of those efforts. Ultimately, however, it was not self-sustaining.”

Ingram said the city will speak with West Virginia University, who owns the property, to explore options. He believes Montgomery is going to be “OK” as the pandemic continues to hit small towns hard.

“We’ve saved the YMCA here on several occasions since they came here. We really do appreciate the Y being here. The citizens just absolutely love it,” Ingram said.

Story by Jake Flatley