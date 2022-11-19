Infrastructure upgrades continue in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. — There is continued infrastructure improvements in the City of Milton.

The Thrasher Group, a civil engineering company in Charleston, continues to work in the Cabell County city.

Since 2008, the City of Milton has completed more than 15 independent water line upgrade, relocation, and extension projects alone.

According to Thrasher, the large infrastructure investments have improved utility service for residents while minimizing rate impacts.

The Grand Patrician is set to be one of the most notable pieces of growth following improvements.