Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments.

The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.

Kanawha County prosecutors secured a first-degree murder indictment in an Aug. 12 shooting death. Kerry Michael Wiley, 64, of Belle, allegedly shot and killed Ty Hall, 55, of Charleston. Hall died in his garage in Kanawha City. Charleston police have said Wiley came to Hall’s home after he had fired him from a construction job.

In a third murder case, the grand jury indicted Meeko Harris, 23, of Beckley, in the June 4 shooting death of James Daugherty, 27. Daugherty was found fatally wounded in a parking lot in downtown Charleston.

A fourth murder indictment came in the case of Vestal Harper.

Harper, 76, of Charleston, is charged in the Aug. 30 shooting death of Nancy Belcher. Belcher, 72, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower Donnally Road area of Charleston.

Cross Lanes resident 44-year-old Samuel Lee May was indicted in the death of Cynthia Mudd, 71. Her body was found in a freezer which was in the backyard of her home in Cross Lanes on Aug. 19.

The five defendants will be arraigned by Kanawha County circuit judges in the coming weeks and trial dates scheduled.

The grand jury handed up the indictments on Thursday.