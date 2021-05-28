Indictments handed up in recent deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A South Charleston man who allegedly murdered Capital High School senior K.J. Taylor earlier this year has also been indicted in connection with a separate shooting death that took nearly two years ago.

Police are still looking for Kotis Thomas, 19. He was charged earlier this year with the April 7 shooting death of Taylor on Charleston’s West Side. He was indicted this week for the Taylor murder and the October 2019 shooting death of Antwan Curnell.

Curnell was shot just off the northbound Westmoreland Road exit in Charleston. He died at CAMC. He had two female passengers in his vehicle.

A Kanawha County grand jury also indicted Jordan Nicholas Lowrie, 23, in connection with Curnell’s murder. Lowrie is in custody on a separate charge.

