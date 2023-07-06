Increasing storm chances draw reminders for home safety

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. — With severe weather like thunderstorms and flash flooding a threat to strike at any time, especially during the summer months, Jackson County Health Department Director Amy Haskins is reminding families, but practically anyone in general, about important precautions to take in the event of a severe storm or weather emergency in West Virginia.

Chances of rain and thunderstorms are likely throughout southern West Virginia Thursday with temperatures also expected to be around 90 degrees.

Having the necessary items is important but so is making sure they are all in one safe location.

“You want to make sure that your family has plenty of extra water and whatever type of food your family members will eat,” Haskins said. “Make sure that’s all stashed away somewhere in a safe spot.”

Along with consumables, she said keeping important documents and other necessities are also important when dealing with severe weather.

“Flashlights, batteries, lanterns and any medication you might need too,” she said.

As far as how much of those important items need to be kept together in a safe spot, Haskins said it better be enough to last a family for at least a week.

“Until emergency responders can fix water or power lines, there needs to be enough stashed in your home to last you for that amount of time,” said Haskins.

Another key reminder is to stay away from utility lines during a storm.

“Do not move any type of live wires,” Haskins said regarding downed power lines being nearby.

Haskins started her work with the Jackson County Health Department in 2007 as a Public Health Educator. She has worked in many different community health programming roles in Virginia and West Virginia for around the last 20 years.

She received her Master’s Degree in Health Promotion and Wellness Management from Ball State University, and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from George Mason University.