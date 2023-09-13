Inaugural Bible Reading Marathon held at State Capitol for five days

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A complete 90 straight hours of bible reading just wrapping up at the state capitol, starting from Genesis 1:1 and closing out Wednesday morning with Revelation 22.

“I am the root and the offspring of David and the bright morning star. The spirit and the bride say, ‘come!’ and let the one who hears say, ‘come!’ and let those who have a thirst come”

The inaugural Bible Reading Marathon got underway at the capitol Saturday, September 9 with pastors, churches, lawmakers, and community members joining together to read every scripture within the Book for a total of five days.

Pastor of Sunrise Baptist Church in Parkersburg Casey Dawson helping to organize the event said some chapters proved to be more challenging to read than others and it was all hands on deck to get them completed.

“First Chronicles in the Old Testament is very tough, the first eight chapters, lots of Old Testament names, so instead of just 15 minutes per person which is what we typically do, several of us took turns to make it a little easier,” Dawson told MetroNews.

Dawson said he also read some in Leviticus, John, among other chapters throughout the 24-hour reading sessions during those five days.

He said a total of 20 legislators and over 225 different people pitched in to read passages, as well as pastors from all across the state.

Dawson said one day he became inspired to hold a bible reading event inclusive to everyone.

“A little over two years ago the Lord laid it on my heart to read the Bible and I thought it was just going to be for Parkersburg but he said no, it’s going to be bigger and so here we are,” he said.

The churches partnered with Seedline International to hold the event as the organization, claiming to be committed to bringing scripture to all people, are now trying to bring the Bible reading marathon to every state in the country.

Dawson said the event at the capitol not only brought in many to read the scriptures but also drew in many to listen, as well. He said people came off the streets to hear the word, even bringing in the homeless who they were able to give food and water to and minister to.

Dawson said being a minister, he believes true change comes through knowing the Bible, which is why it’s important everyone is brought together for such an event.

“The government is not going to change things it’s the church that needs to change things and the church needs to get back to the word of God, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Dawson said. “We’ve had 20 senators and delegates come, and so trying to work together to bring change to West Virginia.”

The marathon wrapped up Wednesday morning as everyone came together to read the last part of Revelation in unison.

“Surely I come quickly. Amen. Even so, come, Lord Jesus.” “The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.”