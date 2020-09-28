In-person instruction begins in Putnam County

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Although students are well into their classes in Putnam County, school started in-person Monday for the first time this fall.

“It’s one of the more interesting first days we’ve ever had, but we’re glad to have those students who are back in the building with us,” said P.E. McClanahan, principal of Hurricane High School.

Students whose last names start with the letters “A” through “L” arrived for class in person Monday. The second half of the alphabet will be welcomed on Tuesday as the schools open with a staggered schedule.

Putnam County, like most counties, gave parents a choice of in-person or virtual learning. Roughly two thirds of the Hurricane High School students chose the in-school plan. However, until this week, Putnam County has been in orange and sometimes red status on the Statewide Alert Map for Education which had prohibited students from attending school.

“Some of our classrooms are utilizing sneeze guards and every student has to wear a mask unless they are eating. We have designated seating for lunch. We have one directional hallways and one directional staircases,” said McClanahan.

He added students are being forced into social distancing as part of the new rules and regulations.

One difference in this year’s first day of school as opposed to previous years, there is no easing into the classes. Students have been working online for just over two weeks and are well into their assignments and curriculum.

“We’ve had instruction going on for the past couple of weeks. We’re going to hit the ground running from an academic perspective,” he said.

Socially, for students, it’s some kind of normal after their school world was turned on its ear back in March.

“It looks a little different, but I think the kids are happy to be back here and experiencing in-person learning and be able to see some of their friends and their teachers,” he said.