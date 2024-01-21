Improvements to Municipal Auditorium welcomed by city’s CVB director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The mayor of Charleston is calling for major upgrades to be made to an over 80-year-old downtown facility.

During her State of the City address last week, Amy Shuler Goodwin called for a “new Municipal Auditorium” to be built. Potential upgrades to the facility are one of four projects the mayor is hoping the city will undergo or finish in 2024.

“We love the Municipal Auditorium,” Goodwin said. “She’s beautiful, but she needs help.”

The Municipal has grown in both age and revenue over the past few years. According to Goodwin, the auditorium has generated more than $2 million in revenue compared to the $400,000 it used to bring in annually.

Goodwin said improvements to the Municipal have to be made to meet it’s demand and so bigger and better events can happen there.

“We know though that this venue – its size – and the demand for top-tier talent of a facility like this can happen,” she said.

Tim Brady, Director of the Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, is fully backing the mayor’s proposal. He said the venue is in desperate need of a facelift.

“I’m certainly in favor of improvements and upgrades to the Municipal Auditorium,” said Brady. “This venue is still very much marketable to the entertainment world.”

Construction on the Municipal Auditorium began in January of 1938. In 1936, The city applied for a $412,000 grant with the Public Works Association but was denied. Then, voters approved a $250,000 municipal bond for construction of the auditorium.

It’s an old building that needs to be updated to keep up with today’s demand. Brady says the Municipal Auditorium is indeed generating a lot of revenue, but he believes there’s future opportunities that it can take on to maximize it’s potential.

“The question is how much more could we do in that facility if it were in better shape,” Brady said. “If it were upgraded, I think you drive even more revenue out of that building.”

Brady said the city is currently assessing the facility and in discussions about what exactly will be upgraded or removed altogether. He anticipates city officials will address the building’s spacing inside as well as it’s structural issues.

Funding for the auditorium improvements would come from the budget of the Coliseum and Convention Center, which is managed by the board of governors and Oak View Group.

Mayor Goodwin is also hoping to see developments made on the Capitol Sports Center coming to downtown on top of building a new headquarters for fire and EMS services and a state-of-the-art public safety center.