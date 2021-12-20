IGA grocery store to open at Par Mar location on Charleston’s East End

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s a grocery store option coming to citizens on Charleston’s East End.

Brian Waugh, President of Par Mar Oil Company announced on Monday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS that the BP location at 801 Greenbrier Street will open an IGA grocery store on Wednesday.

“We’ll have fresh cut meats, steak, chicken, pork, and produce. We’ll have fruits and vegetables,” Waugh said.

Waugh added there will also be nine doors of frozen foods and numerous aisles of canned goods and other products such as toiletries.

Waugh said Par Mar added an IGA grocery store in Ohio last week and one in Clay County in November.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin applauded the new Monday morning on the show saying, “If I want to grab some chicken to grill out tonight, if I want to grab a steak, baked potato and salad, I can get that on the East End now on my way home.”

Waugh said the station which had been Marathon was recently changed to BP. New gasoline pumps were installed in recent weeks.