Ice Warning cancelled for Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service pinpointed its forecast for an approaching winter storm in a Monday afternoon posting.

Meteorologists with the NWS have kept Mingo, Logan, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Putnam, Jackson, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Ritchie and Wirt counties under an Ice Warning until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

An additional one-quarter to three-tenths of an inch of ice is possible.

Power outages and tree damage are likely, the weather service said.

Meteorologists have now shifted the Kanawha Valley and the Interstate 79 Corridor to a Winter Weather Advisory with freezing rain and freezing drizzle expected through 10 p.m. Monday. Temperatures are expected to warm overnight with the precipitation turning to all rain into early Tuesday.

The counties under the Winter Weather Advisory include Kanawha, Roane, Calhoun, Doddridge, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis and Harrison counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is schedule to expire at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Grant, Mineral, Jefferson, Hardy and Pendleton counties. Freezing rain with one-tenth of an inch of ice is in the forecast.

A separate Winter Weather Advisory stretches until 1 p.m. Tuesday for Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Tucker counties with mixed precipitation in the forecast.

The weather service has Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday with up to three inches of additional snow possible and up to a tenth to one quarter

inch of ice.