I-79 crash slows Friday afternoon traffic

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Cleanup is expected to stretch into Friday evening after a tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 79 in Kanawha County Friday afternoon.

The truck skidded on its side between the Elkview and Clendenin exits, pealing back the top of the trailer, which caused a load of boxes to spill into the median.

The wreck happened at around 2 p.m. Both northbound southbound lanes were closed for more than 90 minutes. One northbound lane was opened at just before 4 p.m. A crane was on the scene trying to lift up the wreckage.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was taken to a Charleston hospital.