RIPLEY, W.Va. — A truck driver was killed in a wreck Wednesday morning on Interstate 77 in Jackson County.

The rollover crash happened at approximately 7 o’clock in the southbound lanes just before the Ripley exit.

The truck was hauling concrete.

Investigators said the driver lost control of the truck sending it through a guardrail and over an embankment.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.