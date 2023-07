CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate-77 in Charleston has sent two people to the hospital.

Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash happened just after 6:00 p.m. Friday near the 98.8-mile marker, just past the Greenbrier Street exit. The crash closed down the fast and center lanes of I-77 South.

The extent of the injuries to the two people are unknown.

The incident is under investigation.