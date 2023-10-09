Hurricane to host annual Harvest Festival this Saturday

HURRICANE, W.Va. — The annual Harvest Festival in Hurricane kicks off Saturday at Hurricane City Park.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said the day will be packed with a number of activities for families.

“There’s probably 50-60 art and craft vendors to shop from, we give away free cotton candy, T-shirt, inflatables for the kids to enjoy, a kid zone, sand art and we have a petting zoo,” Edwards said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

The event will run alongside the city’s 135th birthday.

“We even have some free cupcakes to give away in honor of Hurricane’s 135th birthday which we’re celebrating this month,” Edwards said.

The festival runs from 1-6 p.m. The Lincoln County Cloggers from Hamlin will perform at 2 p.m. and then at 3 p.m. there will be a Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest.

“That’s always fun to see people compete in the Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest and win some prizes,” the mayor said.

The band Creek Don’t Rise will perform at the park from 4-6 p.m.

Edwards said donations will go toward Hurricane firefighters who will be helping at the concession stands.

“When you’re there buying your food, hot dogs, drinks and chips while you’re enjoying the day at the Harvest Festival, you can also support the Fire Department Auxiliary,” he said.

There will also be a separate Pumpkin Carving Contest at Hurricane City Park at on Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.

Main Street trick-or-treating for downtown businesses will take place on Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. The citywide trick-or-treating will take place Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.