Hurricane seniors cap off successful high school years with graduation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hurricane High School Principal Joshua Caldwell will remember the class of 2023 as both special and successful.

Hurricane seniors graduated Thursday evening from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Caldwell said the ’23 class succeeded in more ways than one, academically and athletically, despite facing unprecedentant times as freshmen and sophomores.

“Through these obstacles, this group has become stronger,” Caldwell about the class who saw a few months taken off their freshmen year and different learning circumstances two years ago.

The numbers for Hurricane and Putnam County Schools as a whole were impressive. Schools in Putnam County were ranked first in the state in 2022 in the areas of math and language arts. Principal Caldwell said he believes these students will continue to make a difference in their next endeavors after achieving so much in four years of high school.

“We had three national merit finalists, seven AP scholars, and many other scholarship winners,” said Caldwell.

Those scholarships accumulated around $6 million dollars for Hurricane seniors, according to Caldwell.

Nick Kennedy was awarded the “Most Valuable Redskin Award” during the graduation ceremony. Kennedy broke multiple school records as a member of the track and field team. He also ran for the cross country team. He had some words of encourgement for graduates before they received their diplomas.

“Whether we choose to pursue further education, start our own ventures, or enter the workforce, let us do so with a sense of purpose and a committment to excellence,” Kennedy said.

Just over 300 students graduated from Hurricane High School this year.