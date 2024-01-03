Hurricane residents to see rise in monthly water, sewer bills

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Thousands of Hurricane residents can expect to pay a few dollars more per month for their water and sewer service.

On Tuesday night, Hurricane City Council voted to approve a rate increase for those two utilities.

“We are at a point now where we just had to,” said Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards.

The rate increases will be spread out over about the next three years. The first rate increase will take effect next month, Feb. 16. Two more rate increases will be implemented in February 2025 and February 2026.

According to the city, the rate increases are based on water usage. The lowest-paying water customers, who are currently billed at $14.25, would see about a $2.50 jump on their monthly water bill. Customers could be paying $21.75 by 2026.

Meanwhile, the lowest-paying sewage customers can expect an average of $1.70 more in their monthly bill starting next month, which is expected to rise to $14.50 in 2025 and then $16.00 in 2026.

City officials said the rate increases are necessary to combat the rising costs and to keep the utilities functioning properly. The proposal still needs legal approval from the city’s lawyer.

The city has about 3,700 residential customers.

The last time the city of Hurricane saw a water rate increase was in October of 2019. The last sewage rate increase was in October 2017.