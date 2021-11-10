Hurricane police officer injured in wreck

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A police officer was taken to the hospital after an accident around 11:20 Wednesday morning.

The officer, in his cruiser, was involved in a collision with another vehicle in front of the Hurricane Reservoir on Route 34.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the second vehicle did not appear to suffered any serious injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. The name of the officer was not released.