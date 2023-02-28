Hurricane park attracting skaters from all over

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A new amenity to Hurricane City Park is already proven to be a hit with users. The city of Hurricane recently opened up their new skateboarding park at the facility right next to the Hurricane Reservoir.

Speaking on 580 Live, Mayor Scott Edwards said the response has been overwhelming.

“I’ve talked to people from Parkersburg, some kids from Logan, it’s absolutely amazing how much this skate park is getting used,” he said.

Although the actual features of the skate park are done, there is still cosmetic work around the facility which is still in process. They still need to install benches, fencing, and finish some concrete walking area around the perimeter. But Edwards said the desire for such a facility was so great, they couldn’t wait any longer to open it.

“When the contractor was finished a month ago, we knew we had to open it up because so many kids and adults are there every day. It’s unbelievable.” he explained.

It’s the second homerun the city has managed to strike in the park. The first was the Meeks Mountain Trail. Edwards credited the Meeks family for leasing the land for the 28 mile trail to the city of Hurricane for a dollar. He said the generous donation provided them with a unique opportunity to create a world class riding and walking trail which is drawing out of state visitors already.

“I talked to some people from Kansas one day on their mountain bikes. When I asked why they chose here, they said it was so convenient. So many places like this you have to drive hours to find, but this is right off I-64,” the Mayor said.

The amenities are just part of efforts by the city to create ways to get more people outside and engaged in physical activities and enjoying the outdoors. Along with the walking trail and skateboard park, the Mayor noted a lot of use of the new Pickleball courts at the new Hurricane Bridge Park. He said all of the parks and recreational opportunities improve the quality of life in the city, which continues to be an attractive place for newcomers to the region to settle down and raise their families.