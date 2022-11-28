Hurricane mayor looking forward to Nucor impact

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Although Nucor Steel plans to locate its newest manufacturing site in Mason County, there will be benefits for all of the surrounding region.

Specifically, Putnam County is looking to reap rewards from the investment by the Charlotte based company.

“I’ve talked to a lot of the executives at Nucor over the past two or three months and a lot of them are already living here in Putnam County. We expect to see a lot of them living in Hurricane, Teays Valley, and Scott Depot. They tell me they want to live here because it’s a very nice community,” Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said during a Monday appearance on 580 Live on 580 WCHS.

The Nucor plant will be constructed along Route 2 on property bordering the Ohio River south of Point Pleasant and U.S. Route 35. Edwards and other Putnam County leaders have already been working to recruit and lure prospective employees to relocate in their areas as they are hired for the new facility. Edwards said it’s an easy sell in most cases.

“We have awesome schools and lots going on. That’s what the folks at Nucor tell me. We look forward to having them here, both in Hurricane and all over Putnam County,” Edwards said.

Putnam County commissioners have reached out to the company and spin off companies to consider the Putnam County Industrial Park along U.S. Route 35 in Frazier’s Bottom as a potential location for extended operations from the steel making facility.

“I think it’s really going to help our economy and it’s going to really help Mason County. It’s the biggest thing to ever hit West Virginia,” said Edwards.

Groundbreaking on the estimated $2.7 billion facility is expected in early 2023.