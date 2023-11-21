Hurricane man pleads guilty to taking more than $100,000 from Old Fellows Home

A Hurricane man pleaded guilty Monday to bank fraud after embezzling more than $100,000 from a fraternal organization’s historic charitable care home.

Paul Richard Spurlock, 66, admitted to taking approximately $106,500 from the Old Fellows Home from around July 8, 2015, to about January 22, 2019, while he was the treasurer of the board of directors for the homes. Spurlock lost his seat on the board in October 2018, but still remained the treasurer for many years

The Grand Lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows – West Virginia had operated the Odd Fellows and Rebekah Home in Elkins ever since the early 1900s. The homes provided housing and care for orphans, widows, seniors and people with disabilities. In 2022, the Odd Fellows Home closed and was auctioned off in 2022 due to financial difficulties.

Spurlock admitted to signing at least 33 unauthorized checks from the bank account of the Odd Fellows Home, including one for $4,000 that was issued to his wife on January 22, 2019. It was deposited into their shared Huntington bank account. Spurlock falsely told his wife, who was acting as the home’s bookkeeper, that the board of directors approved a loan for their family.

Spurlock’s sentencing has been scheduled for March 18, 2024. He faces up to 30 years in prison along with five years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine. He also owes $106,500 in restitution.