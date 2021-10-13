Hurricane HS student wins scholarship as part of vaccination sweepstakes

HURRICANE, W.Va. — The final week of winners in the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” vaccination sweepstakes were identified on Tuesday, including five students who won $100,000 full-ride college scholarships.

Connor Reece, a sophomore at Hurricane High School was surprised by Governor Jim Justice and his English bulldog Babydog with one of those scholarships Tuesday afternoon on the school’s football field in front of family and friends.

Reece said his first vaccination came in August and he receive his second shot last month.

“If they get vaccinated they can protect everyone they love,” Reece encouraged everyone to get the vaccine.

Katelyn Lambert of Harrisville, Joseph Littlepage of Point Pleasant, Ashley Dingess of Jeffrey, and Karlee Baisden of Charleston also won full-ride scholarships.

On Friday, Justice announced that Sgt Michael Beall – a firefighter with the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg and the Martinsburg VA Medical Center – had won a new Corvette through the Babydog sweepstakes.

Tuesday morning, Justice and Babydog met up with Steven Stover of Mabscott, surprising him with the keys to a brand new top-of-the-line zero-turn lawn mower; a 61″ Bad Boy Rebel 747cc with a Kohler engine.

Tuesday marked the sixth and final week of prize giveaways.

Other prize winners include:

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

Janice Robinette, Morgantown

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Jennifer Goldcamp, Morgantown

Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Vickie Kuhn, Danville

Denver Logue, Bluefield

Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

David Robinson, Williamstown

Kimberly Tharp, Romney

Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Nancy Martin, Ellenboro

WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Johnathon Bailey, Charleston

Hulse Budd, Huntington

Randall Keplinger, Petersburg

Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Brandi Corbitt, Dry Fork

Jill Ennis, St. Albans

Kenneth Kerns, Kenna

Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Kayla Corley, Fairmont

John Gorby, Moundsville

Robin Helmick, Ronceverte

Mark McCoy, Wheeling

Polly Obugene, Beckley