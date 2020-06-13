Hurricane GoMart robbery under investigation

HURRICANE,W.Va. — State police are investigating a different kind of armed robbery.

It happened at about 7 p.m. Friday not long after a man, who said he was an executive vice president at GoMart, called the Hurricane location on Route 34 and told the clerk to get the cash from the day ready for pick-up.

According to troopers, not long after that a woman representing the caller came in and picked up the bagged money. She had a Covid-19 mask on covering part of her face. She walked toward a restaurant next door.

Troopers are looking for the caller and the woman.