Hurricane firefighters recovering from firefighting injuries

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Two members of the Hurricane Fire Department are out of the hospital after injuries battling a Monday evening fire at a local trailer park.

The two firefighters, a woman and a man, were overcome by smoke and heat and had to be taken to St Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. They were released Tuesday morning.

Hurricane Fire Chief Deron Wilkes said the blaze broke out 6:40 p.m. on Monday. The fire was in one trailer, but when crews arrived two find two other trailers in danger of catching fire from the intense heat oft he first fire. They were able to save the other two mobile homes.

The occupant of the trailer which burned had gotten out of the home and suffered minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.