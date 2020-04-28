Hurricane community mourns death of middle school hoop standout Will Washburn

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A Putnam County community is mourning the death of eighth-grader Will Washburn, who died Monday after collapsing at his home.

Washburn was a popular student at Hurricane Middle School and was a standout on the HMS basketball team.

“He would come in the gym and light up the gym with his smile,” said HMS head coach Shane Nicely.

“He was always the kid that was cutting up and having fun. I was just watching some of his Hudl videos and when it was time to play and perform, he knew what he had to do. He was a competitor.”

“He was one of those kids that everyone knew,” said Hurricane High School boys basketball coach Lance Sutherland. “He had an infectious smile and would light up a room. He was a great basketball player but more than that he was a really good person. The loss in this community is just devastating.”Sutherland’s son Tanner is a member of the Hurricane Middle School basketball team and he says Washburn was a team leader.

“Will took my son under his wing,” Sutherland said. “He was helping him along the way to get him to understand things.

“Coaches can say things but when somebody as a player takes the initiative and starts helping other players, it helps a lot. He had great leadership skills.”

Washburn quickly grew to six feet tall and had great potential at the high school level and beyond. “He was one of the best players I have seen to come along in a while,” Sutherland said.

“I don’t think he had a ceiling. I think he could have been as good as he wanted to be. I think he probably could have played on the Division I level.”

“He had grown a lot and he was getting quicker and stronger,” Nicely said. “He was wanting to focus on basketball only and that was his passion. He had the desire to play at the next level and he had the athleticism as well.” An outpouring of condolence messages on social media have been extended to Washburn’s family and teammates.

“This is not supposed to happen,” Sutherland said. “This is not the way it works. From parents to members of the community, it is kind of like we are walking around in a haze.”

“He was one outstanding kid and it is such a loss for this world, our community and this team,” Nicely said.