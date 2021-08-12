Huntington police seeking public’s help after body found in vehicle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a woman’s body that was found Wednesday.

According to a city release, officers were dispatched Wednesday at approximately 8:41 a.m. to the 500 block of 10 ½ Alley, where a woman’s body was found in a vehicle. The woman was later identified as Melinda Stephens, 49, of Huntington.

Stephens’ body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

HPD’s Detective Bureau is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call the Detective Bureau at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.