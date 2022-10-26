Huntington Police seek additional information on Tuesday shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police in Huntington are seeking the public’s assistance in its investigation of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday.

Patrol officers were sent to the 1500 block of 6th Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, they found a 31-year-old Huntington man who had been shot once in the side of his torso. A Cabell County EMS crew took him to a local hospital. His injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

The victim stated that as he was approaching his vehicle, which was parked in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue, he encountered an unknown black man who brandished a firearm and shot him, the Huntington Police Department said Wednesday.

According to what the victim told investigators, he had his own firearm and shot at the suspect, who fled the area westbound. The suspect dropped what was later determined to be an AR-15-style pistol.

Huntington Police detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident, but at this time, neither the suspect nor the motive has been identified, a release stated.

Anyone with information, especially security footage, relating to this incident is asked to call detectives at 304-696-4420 ext. 1066, or can leave information anonymously on the Police Department’s tip line at 304-696-4444.