KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities have arrested a man allegedly involved in a Cross Lanes shooting that happened in August.

The West Virginia State Police on Tuesday arrested James Mathis, 26, of Huntington in Wayne County.

The initial incident happened on Aug. 14. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Mathis and Jason Lycans had engaged in a dispute on Clayburn Drive. Lycans received medical care after being shot in the chest.

Mathis faces a felony charge of wanton endangerment.