Huntington Mall, other shopping centers prepared to offer up more deals during Sales Tax Holiday weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Back-to-School shoppers or those looking to save a buck or two can enjoy a tax-free shopping experience this weekend.

Beginning the first weekend in August, the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday is making certain items for purchase exempt from sales taxes.

Governor Jim Justice said the average customer can save at least 6% during the tax-free holiday.

“Over the weekend please take advantage, take advantage you know, because, this is just a way to give a little assistance to all of the families that are putting kids back in school, and our kids will be heading back to school really soon,” said Justice.

The sales tax exempt items include:

-Clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less

-Certain laptops and tablets with a purchase price of $500 or less

-Certain school instruction material with a purchase of $20 or less

-Certain school supplies with a purchase of $50 or less

-Certain sports equipment with a purchase of $150 or less

Items purchased for use in trade or business however are not exempt under the holiday.

Local malls, shopping centers and stores are also offering up deals and additional ways to save during the weekend.

Huntington Mall Marketing Director Margi Valdez told MetroNews that some of its stores have already started the sales, and many of them include 50% off for entire store items and buy-one-get-one deals.

“That’s another really great thing about tax-free weekend, not only are you saving money without sales tax but the stores are offering big sales as well, so that way you get even more bang for your buck,” said Valdez.

The mall is also giving away a $25 mall gift card when shoppers spend $300 or more which goes through August 6.

During the holiday weekend the mall will also be host to a series of events, including its annual Back-to-School Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday that will give many opportunities for customers to receive various educational resources and giveaways.

Valdez said as families try to prepare their kids for going back to school in the midst of ongoing inflation, this weekend is an ideal time to come out to the Huntington Mall.

“It’s no surprise that prices on a lot of things have gone up, and I think when there’s an opportunity to save a little bit, you know, you let your dollar stretch a little bit further because there are things the kids are going to need when school starts, so this is a great opportunity to get them what they need without breaking the bank in the process,” she said.

The event will be held at the mall’s center court Saturday and a fashion show will be held at Macy’s court starting at 1 p.m.

Some of the activities the event will include is a Teddy Bear clinic with Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, a kid’s healthy-eating food tasting event by Huntington’s Kitchen, and UniCare Health Plan will be giving out school supplies to the first 100 kids to come to the event.

Valdez said while the mall typically holds a back-to-school event every year, they decided to combine it with the Sales Tax Holiday last year after the governor reinstated the holiday, and she said they had a good response by doing so.

“We love to do this for our families, a lot of our events like our back-to-school fashion shows consist of models from our community, so we’re a very community-driven mall anyways,” said Valdez.

The Sales Tax Holiday starts up Friday and goes through Monday, August 7 at midnight.