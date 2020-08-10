Huntington City Council extends refuse fee, B&O tax freezes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington City Council on Monday agreed to extended freezes on refuse fee and business and occupation tax payments, which were previously in effect because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The changes were first put into place to provide residents and businesses with financial relief as the coronavirus limited incomes and consumer spending. The previous pauses expired June 30.

“It is our feeling that our residents continue to need relief during this outbreak,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said.

Williams said he also spoke to retail owners about the tax freeze, in which they said the action was helpful.

“Without fail, they said their margins are so tight that every little bit helps,” he said.

The city council voted unanimously on both ordinances.

The pause will be in effect for the period dating between July 1 and September 30. Williams said council members will discuss a possible second extension in October.