Huntington Bank pledges $150,000 to help expand Veteran’s Table Program

FLATWOODS, WV – Over 13,000 veterans in West Virginia experience food insecurity. Mountaineer Food Bank is dedicated to helping these veterans keep food on their tables through their Veterans Table Program.

The program provides shelf-stable and fresh food boxes to veterans, including those who are homebound. When Mountaineer Food Bank Board Member and Huntington National Bank’s West Virginia Regional President Chad Prather heard that veterans in the Mountain State didn’t have enough food, he knew something had to be done.

“To think that someone could serve our country and one day not have food on their table, it’s just not OK with me,” Prather said. “We can do better here in West Virginia.”

Huntington Bank pledged $150,000 on Oct. 20, during the Mountaineer Food Bank board meeting in Flatwoods, WV, to help expand the Veterans Table Feeding Program to Charleston and Parkersburg, which will give more veterans access to the food they need.

“We’re grateful for Chad and Huntington Bank for seeing a need and helping us to reach more veterans across the state,” said Chad Morrison, Chief Executive Officer at the Mountaineer Food Bank. “We couldn’t do this without our community partners.”

The Veterans Table Program is facilitated through partnerships with two Veterans Affair hospitals in Beckley and Clarksburg, along with community partner sites located in Morgantown, Jefferson County, and Braxton County.

Volunteers from the Department of Veteran Affairs, Disabled Veterans of America and the local community run the distribution sites with the food bank, serving hundreds of veterans, their families and even their pets.

As part of the donation, Huntington Bank worked with WVRC Media to create a Veterans Table video. Visit WVenriched.com to view how hundreds of veterans receive the food they need to get through the month.

To learn how to donate, volunteer or sign up for the Veterans Table, visit, mountaineerfoodbank.org/veteranstable.