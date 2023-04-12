Huntington Bank devotes money to West Virginia State

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Huntington National Bank made a six-figure commitment to West Virginia State University to fund new and old initiatives.

On Tuesday, representatives with Huntington Bank presented a check in the amount of $275,000 to the university.

In a release, WVSU said they will use portions of the funding towards a variety of new things including a new public leadership program, recognition program for WVSU faculty, and a farmer’s market. Other parts of the funding will go towards existing university scholarships and programs.

“This commitment from Huntington is truly transformational for the university as it will allow us to launch several new programs to serve our surrounding community while at the same time provide additional support for scholarship and other program that are already serving our students,” said WVSU President Ericke Cage. “I want to say a personal thank you to Huntington’s West Virginia President Chad Prather for his commitment to helping make our university and our state a better place.”

Prather said because of a great group of leaders, they were able to offer their support to the school.

“West Virginia State University is poised to positively impact Charleston and the entire state,” Prather said. “The leadership team’s vision will create opportunities for both the students, alumni and the community.”

The funding will also help establish the West Virginia Center for Public Leadership, which will “provide a platform for public leaders to engage in professional development activities through conferences, professional education, and other events that are open to the public,” according to President Cage.

Another portion of the funding will be used to create an endowment fund, establishing the WVSU Professor of the Year award.