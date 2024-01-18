Hunting and Fishing Show in Charleston starts Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 36th annual West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show returns to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center this weekend.

Starting on Friday, January 19, the capital city will be filled with hunters, fishers and lovers of the outdoors for the three-day event.

The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association (WVTHA), a non-profit group dedicated to the conservation of wildlife and the preservation of hunting and hunters rights, puts on the show every year in Charleston. Proceeds from the show go to programs that promote or protect hunting, fishing, conservation and wildlife.

WVTHA spokesman Glen Jarrell said, yet again, he believes this year’s show can be the biggest yet.

“We have a bunch of outfitters coming from all over the United States, from Canada and even five outfitters coming from South Africa,” said Jarrell.

Jarrell said the event is all about bringing hunters and fishermen in the area and surrounding areas together for the love of hunting, fishing, and the state’s wildlife and conservation. The show provides attendees with an opportunity to check out goods and services relating to hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

The show is perfect for hunters and fishermen, but also for anyone who has a love for the outdoors.

“Any outdoor enthusiasts of any kind, there’ll be something for you,” Jarrell said. “If you like kayaking, if you like canoeing, if you like bird watching or hiking, it’ll be there.”

There will also be activities and event specifically for women and children. Jarrell said there will even be a fashion show this year.

“They can come down and look at the latest apparel dedicated to outdoor activities,” he said.

The fashion show is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

As for the young ones, Jarrell said there will be plenty for them to do as well including the Youth Outdoor Challenge.

“We’ll have a coloring contest and then we’re going to have an outdoor challenge for them where they’ll have an opportunity to shoot archery,” Jarrell said.

The archery section will be provided by the state’s Division of Natural Resources. DNR officials will also be scoring white-tailed deer captured during the 2023 hunting season, which is free of charge.

The Hunting and Fishing Show runs from Friday to Sunday.

Friday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Costs for adults is $12. Children ages 12 and under get in free.

The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is considered by many as one of the best run shows of it’s kind in the United States.