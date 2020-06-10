Hunt, Wheeler win nominations for Kanawha commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Democrat Mark Hunt will take on Republican Lance Wheeler in November for a seat on the Kanawha County Commission.

Hunt defeated Greg Childress, 12,655 (56%) to 9,766 votes (44%) and Wheeler took down Dewayne Duncan 7,701 (53%) to 6,891 (47%) on Tuesday night.

Wheeler told 580-WCHS he is grateful to win the nomination and gave hats off to his opponent.

“Dewayne Duncan, he worked his heart out,” the 30-year old Wheeler said. “He was out there going on the streets and sign-waving, talking to voters. I wish him well. I hope he stays involved in politics and I look forward to meeting with him and discussing how we might be able to work together.”

Hunt is a familiar name in the Charleston area when it comes to office holding as he spent 14 years in the state legislature and was the 2014 democratic nominee for US Congress in the district.

He will face Wheeler in the November general election to replace longtime Kanawha County Commissioner Hoppy Shores who decided against seeking another term.

“What I am looking forward to is winning over the conservative Republican votes that I did not receive today (Tuesday). I am also looking forward to meeting all of the voters in Kanawha County and earning their trust,” Wheeler said.

Hunt could not be reached for comment late Tuesday night.

