Hunt urges other protesting methods after actions block streets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt is urging people to protest in other ways after multiple roadways have been blocked in the capital city this week.

The protests, stemming from the death of George Floyd, involve protesters laying down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which is how long former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.

“I am concerned with the safety of our protestors and I am concerned for the motorist who travel our streets,” Hunt said Wednesday. “Yesterday, a mother was trying to get her child to the hospital and was blocked at an intersection. Putting our youth at risk, interfering with another’s wellbeing, or putting yourself at risk is a safety hazard and it is against the law.”

Hunt asked protests to remain on sidewalks and to contact the Charleston Police Department about getting a permit and proper traffic protection for demonstrations that extend into the streets.